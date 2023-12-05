The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has underscored the urgent need for concerted global action to address the pressing challenges of climate change.

He said that Nigeria is leading the fight against climate change in Africa by setting ambitious and realistic goals, “Nigeria has ratified its commitments through a Climate Change Act and a National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

A statement by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, quoted, Tuggar while speaking at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) currently being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said through these, Nigeria set ambitious, albeit realistic, goals.

“I am proud to state that we have hit the ground running, transforming our commitments into tangible climate action.

“He emphasised the critical role of collaboration, innovation, and shared responsibility in combating the escalating climate crisis.”

Tuggar also posited that “Nigeria is on track to deploy 100 Electric buses, next year with plans to increase to 1,000 E- E-buses, aiming to become the country with the largest electric mass transit fleet in Africa.

“This initiative will reduce emissions and indicate my administration’s commitment to catalyzing the market for green project deployments, job creation, and industrialization across critical sectors.”

Acknowledging the severity of the climate emergency, the Minister highlighted the impact of climate change on vulnerable communities and ecosystems across the globe.

He stressed the importance of upholding the principles outlined in the Paris Agreement, emphasizing the need for all nations to commit to ambitious and transparent climate targets.

The Minister reaffirmed the commitment of Nigeria to its nationally determined contributions, underscoring the nation’s dedication to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

He equally called upon the international community to transcend political differences and work collaboratively towards meaningful and immediate climate solutions.

The address concluded with a resounding commitment to fostering international cooperation, encouraging innovation, and securing a sustainable future for generations to come.

He highlighted Nigeria’s support for initiatives that advance climate resilience, technology transfer, and capacity-building in developing nations.

The Minister emphasised the importance of financial commitments from developed nations to assist developing countries in their transition to low-carbon economies.

