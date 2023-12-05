Nollywood Actress, Bisola Badmus has taken to social media to reveal her struggle with a brain disease – Encephalopathy.

This was revealed via her verified Instagram page, @officialbisolabadmus. Expressing gratitude to her creator, her colleagues and business associates for standing by her, She wrote:

“Over a year now I have been battling with health issues (Encephalopathy). I cannot even wish my enemy such illness. It was a tough one indeed that made me stay away from social media.

” In between, I lost my precious mother. Unquestionable God, I thank you for everything particularly for me to witness yet another birthday.

“I will be an ungrateful soul if I fail to appreciate my family and friends, colleagues in the industry, business associates and the brands I represent for standing by me during the challenging period. Thank you all.”