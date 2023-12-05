The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the families of the Maulud celebrants who were tragically affected in the unfortunate accidental bombing in Tudun Biri Community of Kaduna State.

The Northern States Governors Forum Chairman extended his condolences to the government and people of Kaduna State during this profoundly distressing time, describing the loss of innocent lives as a heartbreaking tragedy.

He emphasized that while the fight against banditry and terrorism remains crucial, it must be executed with the highest level of professionalism and care to prevent such heart-wrenching accidents.

He strongly called for a comprehensive and thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident.

According to him, ” It is imperative for the authorities to take prompt and necessary measures to not only address the immediate concerns of the victims and the affected community but also to prevent any future occurrences.”

In these trying times, Inuwa Yahaya assured the affected families and the community of Tudun Biri as well as the people of Kaduna State of the support and commitment of the Northern Governors to ensuring justice, healing, and security in the region.

