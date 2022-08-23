Controversy over police constable recruitment to be resolved amicably ― PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday assured that the controversy between it and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) regarding to the 2022 constable recruitment exercise into the Force would be resolved between the two parties.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

The commission advised that “all interested applicants and other Nigerians desirous of a career in the Nigeria Police Force should exercise patience while these issues are being resolved.”

The statemant reads in part, “the Police Service Commission notes the publication of the Nigeria Police Force with regard to the 2022 constable recruitment exercise.

“The commission wishes to state that all contending issues around the exercise will be resolved between the two parties in the interest of the nation.

"The commission will continue to strive to give Nigerians a Police Force they will be proud of."

“The commission will continue to strive to give Nigerians a Police Force they will be proud of.”

The Police Service Commission had opened its portal for the recruitment of police constable for the year 2022 and placed an advert on the recruitment in a newspaper.

But in response to the development, the Nigeria Police Force urged Nigerians to disregard the advertisement.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the advert had no connection with the Nigeria Police Force and was not in tandem with the police recruitment process.

The statement read in part: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform well-meaning members of the public that it has not commenced the 2022 police constables recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to a publication on Page 21 of Daily Sun Newspaper of Thursday August 11, 2022 by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

“The police similarly state unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the police recruitment process, and should be disregarded in all its entirety. The website to which the publication refers intending candidates – http://www.recruitment.psc.gov.ng – is not associated with the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby calls on all stakeholders and intending applicants to discountenance the information in both the newspaper and on the portal as the website is not the official portal for Police Constables recruitment.

“The Nigeria Police Force thereby assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022 recruitment exercise will be announced via the official police e-recruitment website – https://policerecruitment.gov.ng, the Nigeria Police Force official website – https://www.npf.gov.ng, and advertisements on national dailies and official police social media accounts as and when due.”

Recall that the former IGP, Mohammed Adamu, and the PSC Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, were at loggerheads over which body is allowed by law to carry out the recruitment process.

The commission had dragged the former IGP and the Force to court for conducting the recruitment exercise of 10,000 constables in 2019.