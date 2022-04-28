Continue to serve selflessly, Makinde charges outgoing corps members

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged corps members who just completed their one-year mandatory service to continue upholding the ideals of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to serve humanity selflessly.

Makinde gave the charge during his address at the passing out ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘A’ stream II corps members which was held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, on Thursday.

The governor who was represented by Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Honourable Seun Fakorede, encouraged the outgoing corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme and always uphold the ideals which the NYSC represents.

He said, “As today marks the beginning of a new phase of life, I encourage you to continue to uphold the ideals of the National Youth Service Corps – which is service to humanity. The forces that are reckoned with today are those that have served humanity selflessly.

“On behalf of the Oyo State government and the good people of the pacesetter state, I once again say a big thank you for your selfless service to the state. The legacy you left in the sand of time, will forever speak for you. We will not forget you for a long time. We really appreciate your contributions and commitment to the development of the state.”

Makinde further advise the outgoing corps members to utilise the skills they acquired during their service year. He noted that the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme was created to ensure corps members are useful to themselves and the country after the end of their service year.





“Your commitment towards nation-building during your service year and your level of creativity which was sharpened and discovered based on your involvement in the SAED programme is a very good measure towards reducing the alarming rate of unemployment among graduate youths.

“Since the government cannot provide jobs for a large number of graduates, it is expedient for you to continue exploring the skills you acquired during your Service year. Having been empowered with skills, I assure you that you have a great standing in the society,” he added.

Earlier in her address, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, state coordinator NYSC Oyo State, expressed satisfaction with the diligence and service of the outgoing corps members.

Ogbuogebe advised the outgoing corps members to continue being committed to nation-building, adding that “Leadership is not about sitting on the fence but rather facing the challenges of life with boldness and courage.”

She added, “I would also like to advise you to be diligent and make an impact in whatever profession you have chosen. The world is hyperdynamic and if you don’t move at its pace, you may be swept off the track.

“Having empowered you with skills, I assure you that you have a great standing in the society. As today marks the beginning of a new phase of life. I encourage you to continue to uphold the ideals of the National Youth Service Corps which is service to humanity.

“I implore you to allow the useful lessons of the dignity of labour, self-reliance, selfless service and peaceful coexistence that you have imbibed in the past one year to be your guiding principle for the rest of your lives. You should therefore resolve in your mind to try your hands on productive ventures as a means of earning a decent living in the society.”