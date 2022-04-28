Return of Lagos4Lagos, a welcome development, says APC

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the return of the former chairman of Lagos4Lagos Movement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Sunday Ajayi to the party as a welcome development.

The returnees, according to Acting Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yesiro Karamo were misled by the misguided propaganda of the Lagos4Lagos movement whose only agenda was to cause disaffection.

While commending the courage of the returnees to their natural habitat, he said, “The return of the chairman of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Mr Sunday Ajayi to APC is a welcome development as we count down to the next national elections.

We are happy that some of our members who were misled by the misguided propaganda of the Lagos4Lagos Movement whose only agenda was to cause disaffection with the closely knit progressive family have started seeing the light.

If Sunday Ajayi, their former chairman could return home, we are positive others will follow suit in the days ahead. We’re now justified in our earlier prediction that the group will soon collapse like a pack of cards.”

Having led members of the Lagos4Lagos movement of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in December, 2021, Mr Ajayi, on Tuesday, returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) citing allegations of highhandedness and lack of democratic practices by the Lead Visioner of the group, Abdul-Azeez Adediran as reasons for his defection.





Reacting to the defection, Lagos4Lagos Movement in a statement signed by its Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jumoke Olatunji, said the return of its sacked chairman to APC is a vindication of all allegations levelled against him.

According to the statement, “Last week, the sacked Chairman of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Prince Sunday Ajayi made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Yesterday, in total vindication of allegations leveled against him, he made an official return to the APC.

Recall that Ajayi was fingered as a seedy mole and a double agent who, had been holding clandestine meetings with emissaries of the APC to sell information about the movement.

Clearly on an assignment, Ajayi also made botched attempts to rally members of the Lagos4Lagos movement back to the APC, and consequently, the Lead Visioner of the movement, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), sanctioned the recommendation of the Apex body of the movement for his immediate sack.

Though Ajayi’s response was a watery denial, however the very next day after his sack, he replaced the PDP flag hoisted at his home with that of the APC and still made a failed last-minute attempt to sway members to join him back to the APC.

Many grounded politicians and known associates of the disgraced ex-Chairman have described him as a serial traitor whose only loyalty is to his pockets.

To them, Ajayi’s misdemeanor is not surprising as a dog will always return to his vomit, just as a fool repeats his folly and a washed pig returns to the mud.

The Lagos4Lagos movement remains intact and integration within the PDP structure continues while the focus on sending the APC packing in Lagos come 2023 is unwavering.”

Earlier at the reception, while speaking on behalf of the returnees, Mr Ajayi said his political family had retraced their step.

He said, “Myself and my followers are happy to return to the APC. I promised to work with the party leadership to achieve greatness.”