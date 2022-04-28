CAN to FG: Give marching orders to rescue 62 abducted train passengers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter has called on the Federal government to give the security agencies marching orders to rescue the 62 abducted passengers that are currently in captivity.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of CAN, Rev Joseph Hayab on Thursday in Kaduna.

He noted that the agony the abducted passengers are facing is intolerable, lamenting it was a long period of sleepless nights, tears, and psychological anguish for the victims.

Regretting that those responsible for the safety of the passengers have not shown enough empathy for the families of the victims or even made efforts for their release.

To this end, CAN is calling on the federal government to give definite marching orders to the security agencies to go out there and rescue the 17 women, 4 children, and 41 males, held hostage, whose photos the terrorists have disrespectfully sent out to the world.

“We also wish the terrorists to realize that Nigerians want all the 62 people in captivity back home safely to their families, not their pictures.





“The terrorists should present any grievances they have directly to the government and stop inflicting pain on innocent Nigerians who are out seeking daily bread.

“To those the terrorists and bandits are holding hostage, we love you and will not cease to pray and play our role till you all come back safely while we hope that our country is liberated from all forms of criminality.

“The most essential ingredient of democracy is freedom and security but Nigerians are enduring a varied meaning of democracy.

Consequently, CAN Kaduna State frowns at the way these families have been left on their own, especially the lack of adequate and encouraging proof from the government and the agency responsible for rail transportation to douse their fears.

“As part of utter disregard, not the managing Director of NRC nor the Hon Minister of Transport, who should have resigned and tendered a public apology by now for his or their failure, has acknowledged their oversight in averting the incident.

“Instead, while innocent citizens are held captive for no offence, and at great risk for their safety, some individuals in charge of the transport industry, throwing decency to the wind, are mounting podiums, declaring to vie to be Nigeria’s next President.

“For the records, the concerned individuals involved must be reminded that Nigerians are not insane to reward failure with the presidency, the statement declared.