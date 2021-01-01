Constitution review: Coronavirus disrupts votes on alteration bills ― Omo-Agege

Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Constitution Review Committee, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said but for the disruptions occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate would have voted on some of the alteration bills.

The Deputy President of the Senate said this on Friday in his New Year message to Nigerians in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga.

Omo-Agege who called on Nigerians not to despair in the new year said the Constitution Review Committee and the Senate are focused on the tasks of amending the constitution to meet national aspirations to improve Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement reads in part: “The Coronavirus pandemic disrupted our earlier plans to have the constitution alteration bills voted on sometime in December last year. Consequently, we will have those votes taken on each of these bills separately in a not too distant time.

“I firmly believe that we are on course to true greatness. Let us keep hope alive as we renew our collective resolve to ensure that the dreams and labour of our heroes past are transformed into a better future for succeeding generations”.

The Deputy President of the Senate called on Nigerians to use the New Year to renew their commitment to collective prosperity, growth and development by contributing more to nation-building.

The lawmaker acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of Nigerians in the midst of the socio-economic difficulties in the Year 2020, occasioned by the novel coronavirus pandemic and urged them to reignite their undying spirit and enter the New Year with vigour and hope.

“COVID-19 has suspended the global economy with its devastating effects not only on health but on domestic economies and multilateral trade, cooperation and aid. It has led to a recession in various countries, killed over a million people and wiped out millions of jobs.

“We are also confronted with security challenges in most parts of the country.

“As Nigerians, we stand together, confident that we shall again, overcome these challenges. Our ability to overcome our challenges collectively have never been in doubt, what we need now more than ever is to galvanise these unique qualities for the good of all.

“As a people, we must continue to imbibe the spirit of togetherness and love for one another. We must also support government at all levels by contributing our quota to the generation of wealth and the alleviation of poverty in the land,” he stated.

