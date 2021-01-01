Reps minority caucus to intensify oversight on development projects

The Minority caucus in the House of Representatives assured Nigerians of its resolve to intensify efforts on oversight function of various developmental projects in 2021 fiscal year.

The Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu who gave the assurance in a New Year message, congratulated Nigerians for crossing over into Year 2021 and urged them to face the year with greater optimism and faith despite the sour experiences of the last year.

Hon. Elumelu (PDP-Delta), noted that the New Year comes with new prospects, visions and opportunities that must be exploited by the collaborative effort of all.

“The New Year must be embraced by all Nigerians, particularly our leaders at all levels, as a fresh opening to renew our commitment towards our nation and reinvent ourselves on the lines of truth, transparency, tolerance, fairness and unity of purpose.

“We must strive not to carry over into the New Year, all divisive tendencies of the past as well as the series of governance failures that brought hardship and fuelled acts of violence in our land.

“All those in leadership positions must therefore face the New Year with new commitment to get it right for our people. We must eschew all forms of corruption, nepotism, vindictiveness, incompetence and mediocrity and take strong steps to bring happiness to our people,” Hon. Elumelu stated.

The Minority Leader stressed that such informed the vigour and intensity of its legislative activities in 2020 and pledged to intensify all statutory activities especially, legislative oversight to ensure prompt execution of projects that have direct bearing on the welfare of the people.

“As the representatives of the people, our Caucus has resolved to intensify our oversight activities and monitoring of 2021 budget performance to ensure that all projects and programmes that have direct bearing on the welfare of the people, particularly our youths and the economically vulnerable are promptly executed,” Hon. Elumelu stated.

To this end, the Minority Leader charged government at all ties to give more attention to youth development, education, health care, food security programmes, economic empowerment through job creation and support to hard working entrepreneurs.

The caucus however entreated those behind the acts of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of violence in the country, to use the New Year as a turning point to retrace their steps while urging all Nigerians to remain vigilant.

The lawmakers also urged Nigerians to continue to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols so as to check the spread of the virus in the country.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE