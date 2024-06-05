The Lagos State Government recently launched 15 new high-capacity ferries, fabricated and assembled in Lagos to cruise the state’s inland waterways. In this report, TOLA ADENUBI writes that confusion is gradually setting in as operators bicker over sharing formula.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently marked the first anniversary of his second term with the launch of 15 out of 25 new high-capacity ferries, fabricated and assembled in Lagos to cruise the State’s inland waterways and create a new transportation choice for commuters in the largest mega city in sub-Saharan Africa.

The 15 boats have the capacity to carry 40 passengers each as against the 20-passenger limit in the existing vessels. The ferries were manufactured by Caverton Marine in a factory jointly run by the Lagos State Government and the private firm. The factory is located in Badore area of Eti-Osa.

The inauguration of the Omi-Bus carriers marked the completion of the first manufacturing phase in the partnership, with the new ferries immediately deployed for commercial operations by Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) to provide effective mobility options for the residents.

Boat operators bickering

With the boats already deployed for commercial operations, some private boat operators have raised questions over the competitive threat that the policy pose to private investors.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, some private boat operator who wouldn’t want their names in print out of fear of being victimized, explained that government has no business in business.

According to the private ferry operators, “During the launch of the 15 boats, Mr. Governor said that the boats will be handed over to us to operate. Its being more than one week since the boat launch, and no private operator has received any boat.

“We just hope it’s not what we are thinking that is about to happen. That all the boats have been given to LAGFERRY. Because if that happens, then it means government will be competing with us for business.

“We are tax payers. For every business that we conduct on the Lagos waterways, we pay to government. We pay all sorts of levies and charges to the government. Before the Supreme Court judgement on who should regulate the waterways, we were being levied by the State government and the Federal Government. After the judgement gave the Federal Government the sole right to regulate, there are still some levies that we pay at the jetties constructed by the State Government.

“If you remember, the Lagos State government recently commissioned some jetties across the States. Some of these jetties include Ijegun-Egba Jetty, Ilashe Jetty in Amuwo-Odofin, Isalu-Ajido Jetty, and Marina Badagry Jetty. Anytime we visit these jetties, we pay. This is despite the Supreme Court judgement, but we are not complaining.

“Now, the State government has launched 15 new 40 passenger boats and they have commenced commercial operations. Another 10 new boats are being expected anytime soon. The initial arrangement was that when the boats are ready, they will be given to private boat operators to man. However, the 15 new boats have been taken over by LAGFERRY, meaning the new boats will be competing with us for passengers.

“Is the State government helping private investors or pushing them out of business by this policy? Our boats cannot stand or compare with these new boats. The new boats are sophisticated. They have the power to ferry more passengers. They have brand new engines. How do we compete?

“The normal saying is always that ‘government has no business in business’. But that does not seem to be the case for passenger ferry operations in Lagos. In Lagos, the State Government is actively competing with private investors for business. This will run many of us out of business.

“We appeal to the State government to hand over these boats to private operators to man. We can be asked to pay back over a period of time. This is the only way to encourage private investors in the ferry business operations.

“We cannot be paying levies and taxes to the State government and at the same time competing with the same government. If government no longer wants us in business, they should come out openly and tell us to go look for other things to do.”

Call for calm

Calling for calm, president of the Waterfront Boat Owners and Transporters Association (WABOTAN), Mr Tope Fajemirokun, cautioned private ferry operators to remain calm.

In the words of the WABOTAN National President, “The Lagos State Government has told us that the boats will be shared among private operators.

“Let’s not be in a hurry over this. Let’s give them time to come out with the modalities of sharing the boats. I believe the State government meant well for ferry business in the State, so I will implore private boat operators to exercise patience.”

Confirming the stance of the WABOTAN National President, the General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel reiterated that the new boats will be distributed among private and LagFerry operators to man.

In a text message to the Nigerian Tribune, the LASWA GM stated that, “The new boats will be operated by private operators and LAGFERRY.”

However, when this Reporter pressed further to ask about the modalities, given that the new boats had already commenced commercial operations under LAGFERY, the LASWA General Manager declined to shed further light on the sharing modalities.

“I cannot tell you about the modalities for now. It is something the State government is working on and is not yet for public consumption,” the LASWA General Manager told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

Divergent view

Faulting the LASWA GM on the sharing of the 15 boats between LAGFERRY and the private boat operators, a Tourism expert, Mr Frank Meke stated that he has it on good authority that all the 15 boats are to be shared among private boat operators.

“I was recently discussing with the Special Adviser on Transportation to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Sola Giwa, and I asked him what will happen to the 15 boats. He told me they will all be shared among the private boat operators.

“Sola Giwa didn’t tell me that it will be shared between LAGFERRY and the private boat operators, and that’s why I am surprised that you claimed that the LASWA GM, Damilola Emmanuel said it will be shared between LAGFERRY and the private boat operators.

“To me, I think the arrival of these new boats should signal the right time for the State government to hands-off participation in waterways transportation. It is time the State government start divesting from the ferry operations.

“All the 15 new boats should be given to private boat operators. Even those in LAGFERRY custody should gradually be given out. World over, government has no business in business, and ferry operations in Lagos shouldn’t be an exception,” Meke told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

