The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clarified that it is not involved in any merger, fusion, or amalgamation discussions with other political parties.

This statement comes amid speculation about a possible coalition between Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, along with other parties.

Yunusa Tanko, the spokesman for the defunct Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, has stated that Peter Obi is not interested in any merger aimed at seeking political power.

However, the PDP has expressed its willingness to welcome back members who had previously left for other political parties.

This was highlighted following the PDP NWC’s 587th meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

A statement by the PDP’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, reads:

“While the PDP, as a truly people’s Party, is open and welcoming to all Nigerians including our former members who left for other parties, we state that our Party remains strong and formidable, capable of winning elections in a free, fair, and transparent electoral process in our country.

“The NWC acknowledges the influx of millions of Nigerians into our Party in the ongoing Party Membership Drive in all the Electoral Wards across the country; which further confirms that the PDP remains the Party of choice for the majority of Nigerians.

“The public, teeming members of our great Party, Democracy Institutions and of course the International Community should therefore disregard any report suggesting any form of merger between the PDP and any other political Party as such is not in the contemplation of our great Party.”

