Community curses masterminds over attack on Police

The last Sunday attack on a police patrol team in Okpamam community, near Asaba, Delta state in which three officers were killed and many injured provoked curses from the community that the masterminds of the crime will not go unpunished.

The community’s monarch, Ugo Ani of Okpanam kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr Michael Ogbolu had led his chiefs, indigenes and the community at large to the “Ishu Ani Okpam” where curses were laid on all those involved in the recent attack.

Tribune Online gathered that the monarch had expressed displeasure with the attack on the police team who were responding to a distressed call that also left some members of the Okpanam community vigilante seriously injured.

According to the Ugoani, “Okpanam community had been known for its peaceful and calm nature not until the last unfortunate incident on Sunday the 24th of July, 2022 which claimed the lives of three police officers.

“After the incident, some children of the community who were injured were hospitalized and currently receiving treatments from the attack of the hoodlums.”

He said that before such an attack would be successful, there must be an insider, pronouncing more curses on anyone who had a hand or knew anything about the attack and never informed the security forces about it.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…