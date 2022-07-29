Osun Assembly exonerates bursar of OSSCE Ila Orangun of alleged financial misappropriation

The allegation of financial misappropriation levelled against the bursar of the Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, Mr Rasheed Olarewaju Oyedeji by the state Auditor General, Mr Folorunsho Adesina on Thursday laid to rest when the state House Of Assembly exonerated and cleared his name from the mess.

The Governing Council had earlier exonerated the bursar of the allegation through a memo referenced GP/OSCE/6/Vol 111/16 dated 5th April 2022 after the accountant general requested the Governing Council of the institution to probe the matter.

The governing council in its finding after engaged the services of forensic auditors insisted that the Bursar does not have any skeleton in his cupboard concerning the allegation.

In its submission, the Governing Council appealed to the office of the Auditor General to ‘be careful at blowing unnecessary information until it might have explored issues to the lasting stage as the office of the Auditor General needs total overhauling to avoid giving the state government any unnecessary embarrassment.”

Also, the Auditor General should be aware that he is a civil servant and should not arrogate powers to himself and his office to the detriment of the state.

However, Osun State House of Assembly on Thursday, 28th July 2022 at its plenary session, also exonerated the bursar of the Alleged financial misappropriation.

In the report presented by the chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon Abidemi Gbenga Ogunkanmi and signed by other members of the committee, the House recommended that “the office of the Auditor General for the state should remain professional in the discharge of its duties in the college and all auditing activities should be devoid of personal or primordial sentiments.”

The State House of Assembly resolved that the office of the Auditor General for the state should work on other institutions in the state and report back to the House Committee on Public Accounts.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Osun Assembly exonerates bursar Osun Assembly exonerates bursar

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Osun Assembly exonerates bursar Osun Assembly exonerates bursar

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP