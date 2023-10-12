National Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps (NPC), Mr Dickson Akor, on Thursday, commended the 10th House of Representatives for passing NPC Establishment bill, 2023.

Recall that the proposed law which seeks to ‘establish Nigerian Peace Corps to facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, neighbourhood watch and nation building and for related matters’ was passed by the Eighth and Ninth Assemblies was not assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing Journalists after the passage of the bill, Mr Akor said: “This is the third time running that the House of Representatives is passing the bill.

“It shows that there is merit, there is justification in what is before the National Assembly, as being capable of addressing the socio-economic challenges confronting Nigerian youths.

“The fact that the functions being given to the Nigerian Peace Corps, it will also add value to the security architecture in Nigeria.

“So, we thank God that the Bill was passed and it will rekindle the hope of the vast majority of our members.

“We remain eternally grateful to the House of Representatives for the expeditious manner they handled the bill under the leadership of Rt. Honourable Tajudeen Abbas. We are grateful to his leadership and the entire members of the National Assembly.”

He recalled that last attempt which did not get assent of former President Muhammadu Buhari was not because of any identified issues in the Bill, but that it was transmitted close to the exit of the president.

Earlier at the plenary, Majority Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere said the Corps when established will encourage volunteerism, and get a good number of Nigerian youths engaged and reduce crime.

Following the passage of the bill through Third Reading, the bill will be transmitted to the Senate for concurrence in line with legislative practice.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE