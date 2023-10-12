Management of the Kwara State Polytechnic (Kwarapoly), Ilorin, has refuted the claims that the paraded and suspected killers of a hotelier in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, were not students of the institution.

The institution disowned both Joseph Joy Adanma and Vendora Oreoluwa Favour in a statement issued in Ilorin on Thursday.

The statement, titled, ‘Re: How we killed Club owner in Hotel – Female Students’, the public relations officer (PRO) of the institution, Halimat Garba, on behalf of the registrar, said that the two ladies paraded had since been withdrawn from the school after their first year on account of poor academic performances.

It is recalled that the deceased, Adeniyi Ojo, who was in his early 50s, was managing director of his father’s hotel and hospitality business in the state.

The school authorities said that its students are good ambassadors of the institution, the state, and Nigeria at large, adding that they would not be involved in shameful or criminal acts of any kind.

“The attention of the Polytechnic Authority has been drawn to a trending story and a video clip in which two ladies (Joseph Joy Adama and Vandora Davies Oreoluwa) named in the alleged murder of a hotelier in Ilorin were erroneously identified as students of the Kwara State Polytechnic.





“Our database checks showed that the two ladies had since been withdrawn from the school after their first years on account of poor academic performances. They have therefore ceased being students of our great institution.

“The Polytechnic Management states categorically that its students are good ambassadors of the institution, the state, and Nigeria at large, and will not be involved in shameful or criminal acts of any kind.

“We urge our media friends to always check with us anything that concerns our great institution”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE