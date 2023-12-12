The Nigerian Army (NA) on Tuesday commissioned several projects in Borno State, bringing smiles to faces and succour to teeming residents, in commemoration of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference 2023.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence Correspondents in Abuja by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu

According to the statement, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, inaugurated the projects alongside commanders and senior officers of the Nigerian Army

It stated that the projects were aimed at enhancing living conditions and meeting the pressing needs of the beneficiary communities, who were affected by the insurgency.

According to it, among the projects commissioned by the COAS were newly renovated single-block classrooms at Zajiri Junior Secondary School in Baga Road Maiduguri, a solar-powered industrial borehole at Jiddari Polo Community, renovated blocks of classrooms at Lawan Mustapha School in Konduga Community, and a newly upgraded and equipped maternity and child healthcare centre in Gubio Community.

It stated that while commissioning the projects, the COAS said that the projects were meant to give back to society in commemoration of the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2023.

” The Quick Impact projects, he pointed out, are a token of encouragement and support for the communities. Gen. Lagbaja added that in selecting the projects, the NA conducted a needs assessment and obtained input from members of the communities.”.

According to it, the Army Chief assured NA of its commitment to supporting the good people of Borno State, stressing the need for sustained collaboration between the military, government, and local communities to ensure effective utilisation and maintenance of the newly commissioned projects.

It added that in separate remarks, the community leaders expressed gratitude to the service for its dedication to the betterment of the people of Borno State. and added that the projects would improve the daily lives of the communities and contribute to the overall development of the state.

