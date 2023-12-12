Homes for abandoned children, motherless babies, special children, and children living with disabilities are also feeling the brunt of present inflation, the high cost of commodities, and hard times.

This came to the fore when pupils and students of Vincy Froebel Model School, Apete, Ibadan, made donations of consumables and household items to the juvenile correctional home, Sango-Eleyele Road, Ibadan, and the Ibadan Home for the Motherless Babies on Tuesday.

In their remarks when the school visited, the staff of homes lamented how the increasing cost of commodities in recent times has greatly strained available resources.

They noted that the contributions of individuals and groups were more than ever needed to complement what the government makes available to special homes, some of which house hundreds of children.

Speaking at the juvenile correctional home, Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Mrs Oyatowo B. A., said, “Donations are not enough. The situation nowadays is very tough.

The prices of commodities are much higher than before. The number of children brought to homes is increasing, so the resources are not enough.

“We really need the help of individuals and groups to complement the effort of the government. The government is trying, though.

“Even during cash scarcity, it was God that helped us.”

Noting that such donations to special homes are more common during the festive period, staff of the Ibadan Home for the Motherless Babies, in the same vein, prayed to have all-year-round donations for them to have very adequate resources to take care of the children in their custody.

Speaking, the principal of Vincy Froebel Model School in Apete, Ibadan, Mrs Ayeni Christiana, said the yearly gesture was to show concern and love to the abandoned and less privileged children.

She explained that the school deemed it necessary to bring in their pupils for them to see and appreciate that it was a great privilege for them to be under the roof of their parents and be fed daily.

She added that the pupils were also being told to shun any form of discrimination against the less privileged and understand that all children should be accorded equal rights and opportunities to achieve their dreams in life.

