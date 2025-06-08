COAS commends troops for unwavering commitment to Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General O.O Oluyede has commended the troops of the 3 Division and Operation Safe Haven for their unwavering commitment, sacrifice and resilience in the service to the nation.

General Oluyede who was represented by the Deputy Director-General Nigerian Army Heritage Future Centre, Major General PE Eromosele at a special luncheon to mark Eid-el-Kabir 2025 at Headquarters Operation SAFE HAVEN in Jos, Plateau State, described the celebration as a moment to express deep gratitude for the gift of life, and for the relative peace already restored in many parts of the country.

He stated that the troops have demonstrated loyalty and faith, resulting in significant victories in the face of grave danger and assured that the Nigerian Army remains resolute in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity against the nation’s adversaries.

The COAS thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unflinching support, focused leadership and strategic guidance and assured that the Nigerian Army will continue to work tirelessly to keep the country safe, thereby creating an enabling environment for economic growth, stability and prosperity.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, remarked that the celebration was to recognize and celebrate the brave men and women of 3 Division and Operation SAFE HAVEN, who instead of joining their families at home stand resolutely in the field, safeguarding the peace and security we all cherish.

The Commander described Eid-el-Kabir as the festival of sacrifice, calling on personnel to reflect on obedience, faith, and selflessness, which are virtues that define the military profession.

He lauded officers and soldiers of 3 Division and Operation SAFE HAVEN for rising to the challenges of communal tensions, criminal networks, and threats to innocent lives and livelihoods in the Joint Operations Area and expressed gratitude to the COAS for approving the special luncheon, his steady flow of reinforcements, provision of critical combat enablers, and relentless advocacy for soldiers’ welfare.

The Commander acknowledged the families of troops who have continued to provide quality support and encouragement to their loved ones in service. He reiterated that the 3 Division and Operation SAFE HAVEN remain committed to ensuring that every citizen, regardless of religion or ethnicity, enjoys the right to live in peace and dignity.

