59,786 inmates captured on NIMC platform — NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed that a total of 59,786 inmates, approximately 74 per cent of the 80, 879 inmates’ population across the country, have been captured into the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) platform.

Spokesperson of the Service, Abubakar Umar, made this known in a statement on Sunday while reacting to claims in a publication that NCoS has yet to commence registration of inmates in all custodial centres across the country.

Umar said the attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been drawn to a recent publication by “a section of the media alleging that the National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise is yet to commence in all custodial centres across the country.”

He noted that the report is not only misleading, inaccurate, but also does not reflect the current state of affairs within the nation’s custodial facilities.

“The Service wishes to categorically state that the NIN registration of inmates in our custodial centres is not only ongoing but has recorded significant progress.

“A majority of inmates across various custodial centres nationwide have already been successfully enrolled into the National Identity Database through the collaborative efforts of the Service and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“Available data show that as of 7th June, 2025, out of the total of 80,879 inmates’ population, 59,786 inmates, approximately 74% have been captured into the NIMC platform,” he stated.

He further explained that the registration of the remaining inmates is actively in progress, and mechanisms have been put in place to ensure its seamless completion.

Umar stated: “The claim that the registration has yet to commence in custodial centres is factually incorrect and fails to acknowledge the substantial work already done.

“The Service remains committed to the full integration of inmates into national data systems, including the NIN, as part of broader efforts to promote rehabilitation, reintegration, and the digital inclusion of all persons in custody.

“The Service therefore urges members of the media to verify information with relevant authorities before publication, in order to avoid spreading misinformation that may mislead the public and undermine ongoing institutional efforts.”

