Adelowo Oladipo – Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger has charged all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to close ranks and ensure victory for the party in the coming general elections.

The Governor gave the charge when he inaugurated a 65-man Campaign Council of the Party for Niger North Senatorial District (Zone C) in Kontagora, Headquarters of the Zone.

According to him “close ranks, get to the people at the grassroots and canvass for votes”.

The Governor assured them that logistics will be made available to all the Local government areas in the zone for effective and desired results.

He appreciated the people and urged them to remain resolute about the victory of the Party at the poll to consolidate on the successes recorded.

In his response Chairman of the Campaign Council and Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Kabiru Abbas on behalf of other members, promised to work diligently and make concerted efforts for the success of the APC in the Zone.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political issues, Zone C, who doubles as the Secretary of the Campaign Council, Aminu Yusuf explained that the APC-led administration in the state under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has executed 311 projects in all the local government councils across the zone.

He also disclosed that the Governor has also given Political Appointments to 691 people across the zone.

The Special Adviser said, “it is imperative to highlight the arrays of achievements of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello especially in the Niger North for posterity”.

The National Vice Chairman, North Central of the APC, Alhaji Mu’azu Bawa Rijau, Gubernatorial candidate of the Party, Hon. Umaru Mohammed Bago, House of Reps Member representing Kobtagora, Wushishi, Mariga and Mashegu Federal Constituency who is also seeking re-election, Hon Abdullahi Idris Garba, some Party officials and members of the State Executive Council were also present at the event.

