Tijani Adeyemi – Abuja

A group of transporters who threatened a 78-hour ultimatum to occupy the Nigeria National Petroleum Limited, NNPL’s headquarters, over acute fuel and gasoline scarcity have suspended their plan.

The suspension followed the intervention of the Mele Kyari-led management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Limited, NNPL, and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva, to resolve the fuel crisis.

On Monday, 6th February 2023, the groups which identified themselves as Commercial Motorcycles Association of Nigeria (COMAN), Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOWAN), National Association of Traders of Nigeria (NASTAN), Luxurious Bus Operators Union (LUBOU), Market Women Association of Nigeria (MAWAN) and Trailer Drivers Association of Nigeria, TADAN issued a Communique. It gave a 78-hour to the NNPL to resolve the fuel crisis.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the leaders, Chief Boniface Ogwu Ikedi, Dr. Basil Ahoade Ekanem, and four others praised the NNPL for ease of fuel scarcity, urging for its sustainability at this critical time.

In the warning strike action, the groups demanded the removal of Mele Abba Kyari and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva, as part of moves to resolve the crisis, but in a statement issued by their National Chairmen, and signed by Chief Boniface Ogwu Ikedi and Dr. Basil Ahoade Ekanem on behalf of four others said, the put-off of strike action was as a result of improvement in the availability of fuel across the country.

The group stated: “Our members have monitored activities of some filling stations across the six geographical zones and discovered the availability of fuel with a fair pump price adjusted between N195 to N198 per litre.”

Accordingly, the groups said the red alert issued to our members had been withdrawn, while they have been asked to go about their regular businesses.

The statement read: “We acknowledged prompt intervention in the fuel scarcity which has led to its availability across the country.

“We commend the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Limited, NNPL, Mele Abba Kyari, and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva, for their effort so far, no doubt made fuel available.”