Climate Action Calendar for COP27 published

The incoming Presidency of COP27, together with the High-Level Champions and Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action, have published the calendar of the thematic programme of the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November.

The programme unites government and non-Party stakeholders, fostering collaboration among them to deliver greenhouse gas emission reductions and help ensure a just transition to a net-zero economy which alleviates poverty and helps secure a sustainable future.

According to the UN Climate Change News, information on the COP27 programme can be found on the COP27 Presidency website and more information will be available in due course.

