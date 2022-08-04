Climate change: FG urged to save Nigeria’s mangrove forest

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mangrove Marathon 10 Kilometres Awareness Run, Jerry Chidi has called on the government, multinationals and other stakeholders to get involved in the course of saving the Nigeria mangrove.

Chidi made the call on Saturday shortly after the climax of the “10 kilometres Awareness Run/Fun Walk, Warri 2022”.

Twenty-six-year old Hamadjan Sondi from Cross Rivers finished first in the male category with 32 minutes while Charity Agofure (28) from Delta clinched the female category with a record time of 37 minutes.

Addressing newsmen at the Warri Township Stadium, Chidi said that the mangrove was one of the nature-based solution to tackling climate change.

He described mangrove as an Ecosystem that was unique to the Niger Delta region adding that it ranked about fourth in the world.

The CEO also said that fishers depend on resources from the mangrove noting that without it, no fish in the river or sea would survive.

According to him, mangrove served as breeding grounds for fishery and other aquatic lives like the periwinkles, oysters, crayfish and others adding that it was a critical aspect of our ecosystem that support livelihood.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The challenges we are facing in the environmental degredatuon is as a result of lack of awareness.

“So to raise awareness about the environment, we thought it fit to use Sport as a vehicle to educate, pull people together and get them aware about certain critical issues about the environment.

“This time, we are focusing on the Mangrove and that is why we called it Mangrove Marathon.

“Marathon in the sense that it depict the tenacity and doggedness that is needed if we are to face the challenges in mangrove environment especially in the Niger Delta.

“This Sport is what we are using to bring awareness so that people will be more cautious and also take proactive actions to tackling some of these challenges,” he said.





The CEO said the the mangrove in the Niger Delta faced a lot of challenges such as oil pollution and invasive species and called for urgent action to save the mangrove ecosystem.

Chidi said that aside creating awareness, the group also engaged in planting mangrove trees in communities noting that it had planted 6000 mangroves in Rivers in collaboration with the Rotary Club and Rivers Government.

“Going forward, we want to do same in Delta, sensitise them on what they can do to plant these mangrove trees in areas where water recede during the low tide,” he said.

Chidi thanked the people of Delta for hosting the maiden edition of the project adding that subsequent event would be hosted by any of the 10 mangrove states in the country.

Also, the Director-General, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Muhtari Aminu-Kano said that the essence of the event was to educate the people that mangrove was not just plants but also vital to the society.

Aminu-Kano, represented by Daniel Okakoso said that the mangrove protect the shorelines thus preventing flooding among others.

No fewer than 200 athletes across the country participated in the event which kick-started at Mosheshe Estate on the Airport Road and finished at the Warri Township Stadium.

The event was sponsored by: the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Falcorp Mangrove Park, Niger Delta Snapshot, CMADI among others.