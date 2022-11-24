Cleric urges Muslims to seek knowledge

THE Chief Imam and missioner of the Abuja branch of the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Alhaji Sherafudeen Abdulsalam Aliagan, has urged Muslims to seek knowledge for spiritual and personal development and serve as role models wherever they find themselves.

Aliagan gave the counsel during a Friday Juma’at sermon he delivered at the Utako, Abuja NASFAT mosque which centred on knowledge.

The cleric said it is incumbent on every Muslim to discover Almighty Allah for spiritual and personal development, noting that finding time to meditate on the creations of the Most High will make a Muslim to live a life of piety and consider all creatures of Allah in whatever actions he wants to take.

He said: “Discover Almighty Allah and know much about Him because He watches over all. It is when you do so that you also discover the essence of your own creation too. Meditate on Him when you are alone and this will help you a lot in whatever actions you want to take.

“Relate with the people as well and seek knowledge from them. No man is an island of knowledge. If all the Prophets of Almighty Allah can seek knowledge despite their rank and position in the sight of Allah, nothing stops a Muslim from acquiring knowledge as well.”