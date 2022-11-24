CITAD trains university lecturers in data analysis, others

Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Kano in its effort to boost education support intervention in Nigeria, on Thursday, completed a three-day workshop on data analysis for Nigerian university Lecturers.

The facilitator of the training who doubles as a lecturer in the Department of Economics, Bayero University Kano, Dr. Aminu Aliyu, stated that in today’s digital world, the use of data has become a day-to-day business requirement be it in public or private organisations.

Dr. Aliyu disclosed that 1,000 applications were received where 250 were selected to undergo the training in different batches.

He described data as a powerful tool and the backbone behind the most efficient and effective decisions, that enable users to analyse, manage, and produce graphical visualisations of data.

According to him, the program is aimed at sustainable improvement of teaching and learning processes in the country by teaching all the variables and the relevant Stata command used in statistics.

Participants were drawn from different works of life including academia, government agencies, non governmental organisations within the northwest region.

He further disclosed that the participants were trained on various topics including data cleaning, data analysis and data entry using a statistical software known as Stata, adding that it is a software used by American universities for policy and research purposes that can be used by government and private organisations.





The programme, according to the organisation, was designed to empower and motivate the lecturers to ensure quality teaching and research in our institutions by enhancing their knowledge in statistical analysis and interpretation through Stata.

He called on the participants to impact the training to others to achieve the desired objectives in how to analyse various type of data on evidence-based policy and research.

While speaking with some of the participants, Alhaji Gambo Baita from Center for Management Development (CMD), and Uche Chukwu Goodness said as data analysts and students of research, the training had built their capacity in such a way that they can cascade the knowledge to others, and conduct further research on the subject matter.

They commended CITAD for the training and charged others to organize such activities to move the nation forward.