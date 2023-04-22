Out to live up to the name and image as a giver and as an entertainer to the core, Don Crucifixto has lent a hand to the budding career of diva, Wetly, by featuring her in his next single entitled “Agba Baller”.

The US-based Nigerian musician, real names, Tumininu Oluyole, who recently signed on Wetly to his record label, Don CRUCIFIXTO entertainment and who immediately announced the latent talent in the musician, is set to showcase her to the music world next month.

The song will be released on May 12, 2023.

Wetly is all out to justify her signing up to the label and also set to earn her spot on the Nigerian music scene.

Expressing her gratitude to the boss of Don CRUCIFIXTO entertainment for the opportunity to be part of the project, Wetly promised her boss to do more even in the future, just as she assured her prospective fans that they have not heard anything yet as she is eager to start working to justify her place at the organisation.

“I told music lovers back then that I am the next to be heard. I will be heard come May 12.

“I can’t wait for the day to come. I have butterflies in my tummy and at the same time, can’t wait to put in the work, I am so excited about this. It is an opportunity I have been waiting for,” she said.

Tumi, who is very passionate about Nigeria and her talented entertainers, said Wetly comes with exuberance and a magnetic pull that made working with her on “Agba Baller” smooth and easy.

“The world should watch out for Wetly. Don Crucifixto entertainment know how to spot them. She is a gem,” stated Tumi, who never does things in half measures.

Agba Baller was composed by Don CRUCIFIXTO and Joey Benks, while the song was produced by Jay Ocean and Joey Benks.





