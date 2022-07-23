Chrisland University restates commitment to run College of Law in Nigeria

Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State has reaffirmed its determination to run a College of Law that would be the best place in Nigeria to train lawyers at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The founder and chancellor of the university, Dr Winifred Awosika, gave the assurance during the visit of the accreditation team from the Council of Legal Education to the university recently.

The six-man team led by the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School and the Council of Legal Education, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma was on the last stage of the verification exercise to give a seal to the accreditation of the university to run law programmes as it had been approved a few months earlier by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Speaking further, Mrs Awosika, who is an octogenarian, said in a statement made available by the university’s spokesman, Mr Ayo Arowojolu, that the university would stop at nothing to bring the vision of running a world-class college of law to fruition and in a shortest possible time.

According to her, we as a university are very determined about this vision and also about our other programmes and we won’t disappoint any of our students.

Awosika said the board of trustees had confidence in the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Chinedum Peace Babalola and her management team as regards their efforts to take the university to a greater height.

In her own remark, the vice-chancellor, Prof Babalola commended the accreditation team for what she called their thoroughness in the verification exercise.

She said the effort showed that the Council is concerned and meticulous about colleges or faculties of law to be run by any Nigerian universities must ensure quality assurance and high standards as applicable in the developed clime.

She said Chrisland University is prepared and ready to give quality training not only to prospective future lawyers but also to other students, who will pass through the university.

She said the founder and the board of trustees are providing necessary support in that regard and in other mandates of the university.

In his response, the leader of the visiting accreditation team, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma said he was particularly impressed with the quality of facilities on the ground in the college.

He said the council would get back to the university with the outcome of the visit once the report is ready.

