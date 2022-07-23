Gunmen abduct medical personnel in Ogbomoso

Suspected gunmen have abducted a medical personnel, identified as Baba Rasheed in Surulere local government area of Ogbomoso in Oyo state

The incident is coming barely 72 hours after the release of Christopher Bakare, a supervisor at TBT farm owned by the late former governor of Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The victim, as reliably informed, operates a private clinic, Titilade hospital located at Gbede in the locality.

The suspected gunmen waylaid him while driving along Ogbomoso-Ilorin road on Friday night.

The suspected gunmen, as reliably informed, forced his vehicle to a stop before whisking away to an unknown destination.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said the matter is being investigated.

According to him, investigation is ongoing, adding that updates would be provided accordingly.

Also in his comment, the chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State, Dr. Ayotunde Fasunla condemned the incident.

He said the victim is not a medical doctor but only operates a private medical facility at the boundary between Oyo and Kwara States.

Meanwhile, the people living in the locality are being apprehensive of the recent development in their areas.

They are appealing to the Oyo Police Command to beef up security in the area, noting that Ogbomoso shares border with Ilorin, Kwara state.