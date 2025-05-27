Children’s Day: Govt urged to prioritise commitment to safeguard Nigerian children

As Nigerian children joined their counterparts around the world to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day today, a South-West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has felicitated with them, calling on the government to remain committed to nurturing and protecting them as the country’s future leaders.

Children’s Day is an international holiday that was first established in Nigeria in 1964. The date of celebration varies across countries.

The theme of this year’s Children’s Day is “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.”

In a statement released on Tuesday to commemorate the occasion, copies of which were made available to journalists, Ajadi described children as the custodians of tomorrow’s promise, innovation, and leadership.

He urged the government to prioritise efforts to safeguard every Nigerian child, protect their rights, and nurture their dreams.

Ajadi advocated for a culture where every child feels safe, respected, and heard—both in physical spaces and digital communities.

In line with the theme of this year’s celebration, he said Nigerian children should be given the voice to speak out, stressing that violence, bullying, and neglect are incompatible with modern society.

He urged governments to ensure that Nigerian children receive quality education to prepare them for future roles in the country.

Ajadi also called on Nigeria to learn from Senegal, where 45-year-old Bassirou Diomaye Faye is currently serving as President and providing quality governance.

“Our youths, if well prepared, can achieve the same and even more if given the opportunity to participate in governance at a young age. I rejoice with our children as they celebrate their day. We cherish you as the custodians of our future.

“I implore governments to show commitment to safeguarding every Nigerian child, protecting their rights, and nurturing their dreams.

“To parents, teachers, and other guardians of children, the era of bullying is gone. Provide children with both moral and academic education and help prepare them for the future.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE