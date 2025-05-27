US: Two dead, nine injured in Memorial Day shooting in Philadelphia

Two people were killed and nine others injured, including three teenagers, in a shooting that took place on Memorial Day at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, police said on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred on Monday night. A male and a female—both adults—were confirmed dead, a police officer told reporters during a media briefing. All nine injured individuals are reported to be in stable condition, according to authorities.

A large number of adults were present at the park at the time of the shooting. Police did not immediately provide details on what may have led to the incident.

“We have not recovered any weapons at this time. No arrests have been made,” the officer said.

The officer emphasised the seriousness of the incident, saying: “This is significant. It’s Memorial Day… we understand the significance of this event and we will make sure to provide an update on Tuesday.”

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States, traditionally observed on the last Monday of May. It honors and remembers U.S. military personnel who have died in the performance of their duties.

According to authorities, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

(Reuters)