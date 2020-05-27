Children’s Day: Governor Makinde rejoices with Oyo children

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has felicitated children in Oyo State on the occasion of the 2020 Children’s day.

The governor, who spoke through the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran, prayed for God’s protection on all children in the state.

The governor charged children to be good ambassadors of the state and their parents.

He also urged them to shun evil vices and be of good behaviour so that they can have a brighter future.

He said, “I felicitate with the children of Oyo State and children all over the world on this auspicious occasion of Children’s Day celebration.

“Children’s Day is an event celebrated in many places across the world. The day is simply set to honour children and minors.

He lamented that the current reality caused by the COVID-19 outbreak impeded any funfair the state government might have planned for them.

“We sincerely love you, but in the face of the present situation of COVID-19 in the country, it is impossible to gather for celebrations”.

“As we pray for God’s protection, may we all live to witness and celebrate 2021 Children’s day and beyond, in good health, peace and progress in every area of our lives”, he prayed.

He reassured children of government’s commitment to fulfilling its promise of a better and prosperous future for children through free and quality education.

The governor said the task of training up a child should not be left to government alone.

He, therefore, called on parents to play significant roles in sharpening the future of their children and wards.

