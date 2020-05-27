Ritualists, armed robbers terrorising Kogi arrested by Police

Three suspected ritualists have been arrest by the Special Anti Robbery Squad, (SARS) of the Kogi State Police Command.

According to a statement from the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, the three suspects were arrested were in Ajaokuta Local Government of the state.

Tribune Online reports that DSP Aya stated that the suspects were nabbed through intelligence-led operations by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, adding that they will soon be arraigned as soon as the police conclude their investigations.

The arrested ritualists, who were found with human skull were Mohammed Yakubu, Sekpe Samson and Emmanuel Gwatana.

ALSO READ: Britain proposes Nov 2021 date for delayed UN climate summit

The command in the statement also announced the arrest of the trio of Ibrahim Saliu, Jimoh Yakubu and Isah Usman for alleged robbery activities.

Another suspect identified as Hassan Adedoyin Bashiru, according to the PPRO, specialised in handset snatching and was arrest at Agbaja Village under Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“The continuous onslaught against kidnapping, armed banditry and other heinous crime in Kogi State have continued to yield positive results as operatives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Kogi State recorded yet another harvest of criminal elements.

“The crime prevention and control strategies adopted by the Command through intensive patrol, raids of identified criminal hideouts, as well as intelligence led to the arrest of seven suspected criminal elements terrorising the innocent people of the state.

“On the 29/4/2020 at about 1100hrs, following a report received that some unknown armed robbers invaded and robbed some houses in Adavi and carted away their properties.

“The operatives promptly swung into action and arrested one Ibrahim Saliu of Etahi Village, Okene who have been terrorizing Okene and its environs. Further investigation led to the arrest of the duo of Jimoh Yakubu and Isah Usman both if Okene. All the suspects will soon be arraigned in Court,” DSP Aya stated.

Items recovered from the suspects included human skull, one locally-made pistol, one cut to size locally made single barrel gun, seven live cartridges and handset.