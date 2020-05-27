Applicant docked for allegedly stealing friend’s camera worth N710,000

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 21-year-old applicant, Sunday Francis, in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing his friend’s Cannon 6D Mark2 camera worth N710, 000.

Francis, who resides in Block C6, Same Global Estate, Darkwo District, Abuja, is charged with two counts of housebreaking and theft

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Mr Wangel Kunsept of Block 21, Darka Street, Wuse Zone 1, Abuja, reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters Wuse Zone 3, Abuja on May 13.

Ejike alleged that the defendant illegally gained entrance into the complainant’s house, broke his door and stole the camera and a pair of shoes worth N18, 000.

The prosecutor alleged that during the investigation the defendant admitted to committing the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 346 and 287 of the Penal Code

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Linda Chidama admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Chidama ordered that the surety must be a civil servant on GL 10 or above and must reside within the court jurisdiction.

She adjourned the matter until July 2 for hearing.

(NAN)

