Chike x Simi: Two voices, one song

Nigerian ‘Roju’ wedding crooner Chike, in a recent interview with Saturday Entertainment said he would love to have a collabo with popular female artiste Simisola ‘Simi’ Ogunleye, which he said is finally coming to reality.

Chike Osebuka had said in the interview that he loved Simi and her creativity.

Chike stated: “I would love to have collaboration with Simi. I love her creativity, maturity in delivery and how she can carry people along, so Simi for now”.

A few days ago, he responded to a tweet that questioned his motive of having a track on which Simi would feature. Chike tweeted his response briefly: “February 12th, 2021”.

The song title is “To You” and the duet has been confirmed for release just before Valentine’s Day. Chike’s ‘Boo of the Booless’ album has still remained on top charts as one of the best albums of 2020. The young singer cum actor has said he would continue to make music for his own enjoyment and that of his fans too.

