‘The New Patriots’ gets more Eecognition, selected for two new film festivals

There seems to be no stopping the new Nigerian social impact movie, The New Patriots, as it has just been officially selected at both the Berlin Flash Film and Montreal Independent Film festivals.

Again, it is the only feature film from Africa to, of recent, attain such feat.

Recently, the movie was selected for the 2021 Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela in the Drama feature film category.

‘The New Patriots’ is set in a fictional Republic of Aruguna and accentuates the disenchantment of the youth with the decadence in the society and their struggle to achieve sociopolitical transformation.

The movie parades top grade actors like Akin Lewis, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Dele Odule, Taiwo Ibikunle and other talented thespians like Bimpe Oyebade, Damipe Adekoya, Bimbo Sunday among others.

‘The New Patriots’ is directed by Adebayo Tijani and Terry Ayebo and produced by Dr. Rotimi Adelola of Number 9 Film Studio. It’s set to hit the cinema screens soon.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…