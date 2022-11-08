APC presidential campaign council appoints kannywood actors

Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has approved the inclusion of members of the Northern-based entertainment industry, popularly known as Kannywood into the PCC.

The Director-General in a statement signed by his Director of Press Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the approval was part of the efforts to deepen the participation of creative artistes from Northern Nigeria in the campaigns.

He said the approval was a sequel to the commitment of the APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made to the group during his recent visit to Kano, organized by Gov Abdullahi Ganduje where he met with top entertainers from Kannywood who put up a command performance and endorsed his candidature while promising to work for his success.

The Governor mentioned that the presidential candidate had promised to ensure that they are given an opportunity to be part of the campaigns and also showcase their talents towards actualizing his dream of becoming the President of Nigeria.

The PCC DG, Governor Simon Lalong while conveying the approval, charged the group to bring to bear their large followership, appeal, and goodwill in selling the candidature of Asiwaju and his manifesto, ‘Renewed Hope’.

The Kannywood Group has Abdul Mahmud Amart as Director, Ismail Na’abba Afakallah as Deputy Director, and Sani Mu’azu as Secretary, with other leaders heading different divisions.

