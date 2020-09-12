Check activities of fake journalists ― Kogi NUJ

The Nigeria Union of Journalist, Kogi State chapter has solicited the cooperation of the law enforcement agencies to check the activities of fake journalists and those who claimed to be the media team of some political parties.

This contained in a communiqué of Union issued on Saturday after the state council Congress held at the Press Centre, Lokoja under the Chairmanship of Comrade MomohJimoh Adeiza, the Council Chairman.

“The congress felicitates with the Kogi State government and the governor Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello on his well-deserved election victory at the supreme court.

“The Congress also acknowledge the government immense contributions to the upgrade and facelift of two major state-owned media Houses- the Graphic and Radio Kogi but appealed to him to provide working tools to the organisations to enable them to effectively discharge their mandate to the people.

It also appealed to the governor to avail the Director-General of Radio Kogi with an official vehicle and utility vehicles to enable staff to carry out the duties of their offices like their counterparts in other states

It also called on the government to provide necessary tools for the graphic newspapers to meet her obligations to the people of the state. It called for support for the paper to be on the newsstand regularly like other newspapers in the country.

It also called on the government to revalidate the partnership assistance the previous administrations have been giving to NTA, Lokoja and Radio Nigeria Prime, Lokoja.

On the state of the state, the congress in session particularly called on the government to without delay commence the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Ganaja Junction to Ganaja Village, the Army Barrack to Zango on Lokoja Okene roads which have become a death trap to motorists and other road users.

It decried the state of the seven kilometres Ganaja Road which has claimed many lives due to motorists’ driving against traffic to evade deplorable portions of the road, adding that the relevant agencies such as Ferma, Kogroma, and ministry of works to be mobilised to site to rehabilitate the roads to save the residents and travellers the agonies they faced.

The congress praised the government for her decision to resume full salary payment to state government workers and begged her to honour her words to paying full salaries to the civil servants to mitigate the excruciating economic hardships occasioned by COVID-19.

The union appealed to the state government to check the activities of all revenue agents whose activities have constituted nightmare to motorists and other revenue paying people in the state.

