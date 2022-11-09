Character is the best way to go for Nigerian youths ― Bishop Onuoha

A Methodist Church Nigeria Bishop, Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha has advised that good character is the best way for Nigerian youths, away from the notion that money speaks for them.

Bishop Onuoha who is President of Vision Africa handed down this advice in Umuahia on the occasion of Vision Africa radio 2022 Icon Reality show and the 25th anniversary of Vision Africa organization with the theme “Come Let Us Build” adding “We live in a society where our young people are no longer taught character, instead have been taught that the money you have is what speaks for you.”

According to him, “But we want to change the narrative to tell people that character is the best way to go.

“We are called as a people to build people and the essence is to build character, build talents and build a nation where young people will have the opportunity to excel.”

The organization used the occasion to give awards to those they believe “their lives and character represents what we want to see in life” and “to tell the society that character, honesty should be rewarded.”

For 25 years, the organization has been impacting lives, touching millions of people through “many ways God has used what He has called us to do to bring hope to those that have no hope and bring laughter to those who without you and I, would not smile and bring shelter to those who without one window, would not be sheltered.”

The 2022 Icon Reality, where “talents are exposed to the larger society”, produced a 24-year-old contestant, Mr Kama Kalu as the winner, while a 20-year-old contestant, Miss Stephanie Okafor was the first runner-up.

The co-chairs of the event were people who go through struggles of life, including the disabled.

