Sanwo-Olu to electorates: Elect leaders that’ll tap rich cultural heritage, languages to unify Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday appealed to the electorates to elect, come 2023 General Elections leaders that would take advantage of the rich, multicultural heritage and languages to unify the country.

This was just as the governor noted that as political officeholders continued to engage the electorates at this period, ahead of the poll exercise, it was important Nigerians do not see the differences in language and culture as a dividing factor, but “as one of our greatest resources to be embraced, celebrated and used to our collective advantage.”

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal during the 35th Edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture tagged, “Eko NAFEST 2022.”

The annual festival aimed at uniting and showcasing the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria is expected to be brought to a close on Sunday.

The theme for this year, “Culture and peaceful coexistence” is imperative for every Nigerian to be reminded that peaceful coexistence is very integral to development.

The contingents from 36 States of the federation, who arrived on Monday, took turns to display varieties of its culture with pomp and pageantry, living a mind-blowing experience that gave a blend of uniqueness and flavour to the event.

“As we all know, this is the campaign season as our nation’s general elections have been scheduled to hold within the first quarter of next year.

“As political office holders continue to engage the electorates at this period, it is important to re-echo the message of unity and peaceful co-existence which the NAFEST platform provides. Rather than seeing the differences in our language and culture as a dividing factor, I implore us to see it as one of our greatest resources to be embraced, celebrated and used to our collective advantage.

“As we celebrate the Nigerian heritage and cultural diversity here today, my clarion call is that we take this an opportunity to elect leaders who will recognize and take advantage of our rich, multi-cultural heritage and language to unify us as a people and as a nation which was the intention of our founding fathers,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking on the festival, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration was deliberate about promoting every aspect of tourism, Arts and Culture, as part of efforts to achieve its Entertainment and Tourism pillar of the THEMES Agenda, noting that he was proud to state that the state government hosted the very first edition of NAFEST, in 1970 and subsequently in 1988.

According to the governor, the decision to host this year’s edition was borne out of the desire to further support and showcase the country’s arts, crafts and entertainment, as well as the nightlife of “our people, our disposition, and the aquatic splendour of our dear state.”

He said a lot of effort had gone into the preparation of this national event, including a major facelift of the National Institute for Sports, a venue which, according to him, was carefully picked for its historical value and importance.

“Equally, this Stadium, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as Onikan Stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies, is the oldest stadium in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture co-opt other relevant sister Agencies to ensure the event goes on without a hitch: LASAMBUS, LASEMA, our combined Security apparatus made up of LNSC and the Armed Force, our Traffic officials, and Safety Commission were all engaged to ensure a successful event.





“Our efforts ensured that the state met and surpassed the criteria set by the National Council for Arts and Culture for hosting this event,” he said.

“We have put our own delegates through rigorous rehearsals to ensure that we not only host, but host to win in the competitive events, including the just conclude parade in which our contingent, glamorously dressed in our typical ‘Eko for show’ manner, paraded with so much pomp and pageantry,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu recalled that Lagos State Lagos had participated actively in past editions of the Festival held in other states of the federation and had come tops in several of the activities, adding: “I am, therefore, confident that we shall no doubt perform the feat at home.”

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said, Lagos prides itself as a peaceful state, known for co-habiting and co-existing in unity, despite the differences in ethnicity and languages, adding: “Lagos remains a reference point for what an ideal State exemplifies.”

She implored everyone to use the opportunity of the festival to explore the abundant tourism potential in different parts of the state.

“Here in Lagos, our nightlife activities remain top-notch, being a 21st-century economy. You have heard of the popular phrase ‘Eko for Show’ which echoes creativity, pomp and pageantry peculiar to Lagosians.

“This cultural festival, however, presents an opportunity for you to experience different entertainment shows in this city of excellence,” she said.

“You must also be reminded of the fact that Lagos, apart from being the Centre of Excellence, is also a State of Aquatic splendour surrounded by water which constitutes part of our heritage. You are also invited to explore the tourism potentials on our waterways as well as the world-class water transportation system here in Lagos,” she added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE