In March this year, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) attempted to fully implement its “Go Cashless” initiative, but the exercise was disrupted by operational challenges that forced the authority to suspend its implementation.

On March 1, the day the policy was scheduled to take off, long queues developed at airport access gates, leaving motorists stranded and causing some travellers to miss their scheduled flights.

The situation attracted the intervention of the Presidency, prompting FAAN to postpone the initiative barely four days after its planned commencement.

The authority subsequently apologised for the delays and obstructions caused by the introduction of the “Go Cashless” policy, particularly at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, on the first day of its nationwide implementation.

Following the intervention of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, FAAN eventually adopted a hybrid collection arrangement, allowing motorists to pay at airport access gates using physical cash, existing Go Cashless cards or approved point-of-sale (POS) systems.

The experience exposed the challenges associated with implementing technology-driven policies without adequate operational preparedness and stakeholder coordination.

It is against this background that the Federal Government’s introduction of the Airport Passenger Verification System (vPASS) deserves attention.

On November 16, 2026, the government announced that passengers without a National Identification Number (NIN) would no longer be permitted to board domestic flights in Nigeria from January 1, 2027.

To actualise the policy, Keyamo launched the Airport Passenger Verification System (vPASS) in a colourful manner at the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

Explaining the initiative and the government’s enforcement plans, the minister said airlines had until the end of December to integrate with the platform, warning that no airline would be allowed to board passengers on scheduled domestic flights without complying with the requirement from January 1.

His words: “I am giving the airlines till end of December. I repeat it again: from the 1st of January, no airline will be allowed to board their passengers if they don’t key into the VPASS. All airlines, irrespective of whom, irrespective of whatever, must key into VPASS for scheduled flights.

“The VPASS is simply a system that is linked to all our NINs, so you cannot board any aircraft locally without your NIN. In one fell swoop, it has eliminated touting at the airport where people who have no business boarding aircraft get access to the departure lounge or buy tickets in bulk in other names. We now have a clean manifest for all aircraft and we know the clear identity of those who board.”

However, while the objective of strengthening passenger identification and improving airport security is understandable, some stakeholders believe that the time-frame for full implementation is relatively short. They are also concerned about whether the challenges that characterised the “Go Cashless” initiative could be repeated with vPASS.

Beyond the deadline, several operational and regulatory questions require urgent clarification from the relevant authorities.

First, what alternative boarding procedures will apply when the vPASS platform or the NIMC database experiences downtime? Will passengers with valid NINs and confirmed tickets be prevented from travelling because of a temporary system failure?

Secondly, what safeguards will be put in place to ensure that legitimate passengers do not miss their flights because of biometric authentication failures or other technical difficulties?

There are also concerns about data protection and accountability. Who owns, controls, stores and has access to passengers’ biometric information? What safeguards exist to prevent unauthorised access or misuse of such sensitive personal data?

Equally important is the need to clearly establish the respective responsibilities of FAAN, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), airlines, NIMC and the private technology partner in ensuring the effective operation of the platform.

Perhaps the most immediate concern is whether all scheduled domestic airlines and relevant airports can achieve full integration before January 1, 2027, without disrupting flight operations.

These are issues that must be addressed before a successful mandatory enforcement, as the effectiveness of vPASS will depend largely on the preparedness of the institutions and operators expected to implement it.

Nonetheless, the introduction of vPASS represents an important development in Nigeria’s transition towards digital passenger identification and improved airport access control.

However, the success of the initiative should not be measured simply by the number of electronic gates installed or passengers registered on the platform. Its real value will be determined by its ability to authenticate passengers accurately, protect personal information, integrate with airline operational systems and facilitate seamless passenger movement without introducing additional bottlenecks.