Nigeria could generate an additional $22.9 billion in annual economic output by addressing gender inequalities in economic participation and investing in childcare services, the World Bank Group has said.

The global financial institution said the disproportionate burden of unpaid childcare responsibilities on women was limiting their ability to participate fully in the labour market, grow businesses and access better-paying employment opportunities.

Senior Economist at the World Bank Group’s Gender Innovation Lab, Ayodele Fashogbon, disclosed this at the National Care Forum in Lagos on Tuesday, with the theme, ‘Advancing Nigeria’s Care Economy: Jobs, Growth and Opportunity’.

Fashogbon said Nigerian women spend an average of 76 minutes daily caring for children, compared with 13 minutes for men, indicating that women devote almost six times as much time to childcare.

He said the disparity was even wider in rural communities, where women spend approximately eight times as much time on childcare as men.

According to him, the unequal distribution of unpaid care responsibilities has significant economic consequences, particularly for women between the ages of 25 and 39, who spend an average of 139 minutes daily on childcare.

He noted that the period coincides with the critical years when many people build careers, establish businesses and acquire professional skills.

Fashogbon explained that household responsibilities become more demanding when a child below six years joins a family, with women’s working time declining by about 36 per cent, from 244 minutes daily to 156 minutes.

In contrast, men’s working time increases by approximately 30 per cent, highlighting the unequal impact of childcare responsibilities on women’s economic activities.

He also identified inadequate access to affordable childcare as a major constraint to women’s economic participation, noting that fewer than five per cent of Nigerian children below three years are enrolled in centre-based childcare services.

The economist said about 75 per cent of childcare providers reported difficulties accessing financing, while only five per cent of private-sector employers invest in childcare services.

Also speaking, Head of Office, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Nigeria, Christian Mulamula, said 92 per cent of childcare facilities in the country were small and independently owned, while 76 per cent of childcare entrepreneurs lacked access to formal financing.

He said improved access to finance would enable childcare businesses to expand their operations, employ trained personnel and improve service quality.

Mulamula added that 67 per cent of working parents believed they would become more productive if they had better access to childcare services.

Fashogbon said investment in childcare could deliver wider economic benefits through increased female employment, higher household earnings and improved child development.

Citing research in Jamaica, he said children who benefited from childcare services during their early years earned about 25 per cent more in later life than those without access to such services.

Speaking at the forum, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, called for increased investment in childcare and other essential care services to unlock Nigeria’s economic potential.

Represented by the Director of the Child Development Department, Andrew Madugu, the minister said childcare should be recognised as economic infrastructure rather than treated solely as a family responsibility.

She argued that government could not independently finance or provide the services required to expand the care economy, urging private investors, employers and development partners to support the sector.

According to her, financing, institutional coordination, community-based infrastructure and the development of a skilled care workforce are critical to implementing Nigeria’s National Care Policy.

Earlier, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, called for stronger collaboration between government and private-sector investors to develop sustainable care solutions.

Oluyomi said economic productivity depended not only on jobs, infrastructure and investment capital but also on support systems that enabled people to participate fully in economic activities.

He observed that many workers, particularly women, struggled to balance employment and business activities with childcare and other family responsibilities.

“These responsibilities determine whether they can take up employment opportunities, expand their businesses or pursue opportunities that will improve their livelihoods,” he said.