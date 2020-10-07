Census: NPC to commence demarcation of two LGs in Ogun

As the nation prepares for another headcount in 2022, the National Population Commission (NPC), is to begin the demarcation of Ikenne and Remo North Local Government Areas in Ogun State.

This was disclosed by the Federal Commissioner of NPC in the State, Mrs Oluseyi Aderinokun, on Wednesday, during the flag-off of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), at Iperu Remo.

Aderinokun said the EAD exercise which begins on October 12 became imperative towards achieving a reliable and quality census figure.

She described EAD as the process of delineating the entire land area of the state into small geographical and demographic units, comprising of a specified number of persons and households which a team of enumerators could cover during the census.

Aderinokun said that the importance of the EAD exercise lies in the fact it is the foundation of a successful, credible and accurate census saying that this is the more reason while residents of the state, especially people of the local governments being demarcated must cooperate with a team of NPC officials to ensure the success of the programme.

The federal Commissioner, however, urged the people not to see EAD exercise scheduled to commence on Monday, October 12 in the two local governments and its outcome as the determinant of the population of any locality, local government or state but a preparatory activity towards forthcoming census.

She said that the essence of the flag-off exercise is to raise awareness about the EAD exercise and seek for the support of other stakeholders such as the state and local governments, the royal fathers, community leaders and the entire populace towards the success of this critical exercise.

The federal Commissioner lauded Gov Dapo Abiodun for his massive support for the success of the programme especially with the donation of 20 motorcycles for the use of the NPC officials during the EAD programme.

Aderinokun said that the tenth phase of the EAD exercise currently holds in 26 States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with Ikenne and Remo North selected for Ogun State saying that Abeokuta South, Ijebu Ode, Yewa South, Abeokuta North and Sagamu local governments had been demarcated in the previous exercise.

Flagging off the exercise, the Deputy Governor of the state, Engr. (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele called on the people of the two local governments to cooperate with the NPC officials for the success of the programme, saying that the exercise was not about taxation but to have accurate census data that could be used for even distribution of resources.

Salako-Oyedele explained that the importance of the exercise is not lost on the government prompting the governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun to donate 20 motorcycles to ease the mobility of the NPC officials during the exercise.

She, therefore, called on the people to cooperate with the NPC officials and ensure the success of the exercise in order to have a hitch-free census.

