Gov Lalong directs security to go after killers attacking villages

Piqued by another attack on Wereng community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong has directed security agencies to do all that is necessary to apprehend the killers and also halt pockets of isolated attacks on innocent people in the state.

Governor Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Machan described the recent attacks as worrisome and unacceptable and called on the security agencies to tackle the issue.

While sympathising with families of the victims and survivors, Lalong asked security agencies to redouble their efforts in apprehending the attackers, having achieved some successes in other recent cases.

He said: “We will not allow these ugly incidences to return where helpless and innocent people are murdered in cold blood for no reason. These killers must be fished out at whatever cost and brought to justice. I urge the people to cooperate with the security agencies by providing useful information that will facilitate the arrest of the attackers.”

He called on citizens of the state to increase vigilance particularly in intelligence gathering and information sharing through the traditional rulers and other early warning systems of Operation Rainbow.

