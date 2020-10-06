Woman, two others share Nobel Prize in Physics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics.

While one half was awarded to Roger Penrose the other half was jointly awarded to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, October 6, Penrose was awarded the prize for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.

Genzel and Ghez were awarded the Nobel Prize for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy.

The statement reads: “The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2020 #NobelPrize in Physics with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez.

“Roger Penrose has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics ‘for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.’

“Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics ‘for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy’.”

Tribune Online reports that Penrose who was born in 1931 in Colchester, United Kingdom is a professor at the University of Oxford, UK.

Genzel was born in 1952 in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany and he is the Director at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, Garching, Germany and a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, United States of America (USA).

Ghez, born in 1965 in the City of New York, is also a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, Los Angeles, USA.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Biafra: I’m Not Afraid To Go Back Home ― Onyeka Onwenu

Nigeria’s music legend, Onyeka Onwenu, has said that she would not be afraid to go back to the South East, if the planned Republic of Biafra, being canvassed by some people in the region, is realised.

ICYMI: Why Labour Suspended Strike, Nationwide Protests

The commitment by the Federal Government to increasing the local refining capacity, rehabilitate the four nation’s refineries, and promised delivery of licensed modular and regular ones are at the top of major considerations why the organised labour agreed to suspend the industrial strike and protests scheduled to commence on Monday nationwide.