CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Seun Kuti, Ik Ogbonna, Vardy, other January 11th Celebs

SEUN KUTI

Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti but better known as Seun Kuti was born in 1983.

He is a Nigerian musician, singer and the youngest son of the famous Afrobeat pioneer and legend, Fela Kuti.

Seun became interested in music at the age of 5, and by the time he turned nine started playing with his father’s band, Egypt 80.

After the death of Fela in 1997, the young Seun took the leading role of Egypt 80.

In 2008, the band released its first album released under the name “Seun Kuti & Egypt 80” titled Many things.

IK OGBONNA

Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna but better known as IK Ogbonna, is a Nigerian film and television actor, model, director, and television personality.

The actor was born in 1984, and he started his career when he was chosen as part of the contestants in the audition for the Amstel Malta Box Office television show in 2005.





He has been a model for quite a long time.

The actor has starred in a lot of movies and as a result, won many awards along the way.

SESAN OGUNRO

Sesan Ogunro was born in 1983 and is a Nigerian music video director based in the United Kingdom.

He is known and credited in his videos by his trademark “Sesan” and has directed music videos for artists such as D’Banj, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Davido.

He is the CEO of Film Factory Nigeria, a video production company in Lagos; and Film Factory South Africa, in Johannesburg.

He is regarded as one of Nigeria’s most respected music directors.

MARY J BLIGE

Mary Jane Blige born in 1971 is an American singer, songwriter, and actress.

She is famous mostly for her music but has recently carved a niche in Hollywood.

In terms of music, she has been referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” and “Queen of R&B”.

In 2019, Blige starred as Cha-Cha in the first season of the Netflix television series “The Umbrella Academy.”

She currently stars as Monet Tejada in the spin-off of the highly-rated TV show drama Power in “Power Book II: Ghost.”

JAMIE VARDY

Jamie Richard Vardy was born in 1987 and is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Leicester City.

Regarded at his peak as one of the best strikers in the world, Vardy is known for being a prolific striker and for his explosive pace.

He came into world prominence in the 2015–16 Premier League season when he scored in eleven consecutive Premier League matches on his way to leading Leicester to the title.

Vardy made his international debut for the England national team in June 2015 and was selected for UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

LEROY SANE

Leroy Aziz Sané was born in 1996 and he is a German professional footballer who plays as a winger for the Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the German national team.

He made his professional debut for Schalke 04 in 2014 and transferred to Manchester City in 2016 for an initial £37 million fee.

Sane made his senior international debut for Germany in November 2015 and was part of their squad that reached the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2016.

In 2020, he signed for German giants Bayern Munich in a five-year deal for an initial €45 million with add-ons rising to a potential €60 million.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE