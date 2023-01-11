Insecurity: NSCDC goes spiritual, holds special prayer in Kaduna

They also raised prayers for peace and progress of Nigeria and

The Commandant General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has expressed grief on the demise of seven personnel of the Corps ambushed and killed in Kaduna by bandits while on official duty.

He called on personnel not to be deterred but to remain resolute, committed and resilient in their pursuit of peace, safety and security of themselves and the country at large.

Dr Audi made this call during a Special Intercessory prayer organised at the NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja, to raise a common voice to God for the protection of all personnel in view of the gruesome murder of seven personnel by bandits at Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna and four others who died in a ghastly road crash in Abuja simultaneously on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Mr Olusola Odumosu in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said Audi who was represented by the Deputy Commandant General (DCG) Crisis and Disaster Management, Dr Nnamdi Nwinyi, stressed that the Corps is doing right by securing the country and would not be deterred or overwhelmed by the unfortunate incidents.

He condemned the killings and decried other news of deaths of personnel across the nation, which informed his directive to organise the intercessory prayers.

Led by the Chief Imam, Deputy Commandant Muhammed Aliyu and National Chaplain, Assistant Commandant John Paul at the Corps Headquarters, both clergymen offered prayers for all personnel, families of slain operatives and repose of souls of those who have died.

Prayers were also offered for stoppage of such ugly incidents in future.

They also raised prayers for peace and progress of Nigeria and successful conduct of 2023 General Elections.

The CG called on personnel to continue performing their patriotic duties and stressed the need for more security consciousness and vigilance in the course of these assignments.

In the same vein, the Corps helmsman directed the Assistant Commandant General (ACG), Zone B, Kaduna, Mohammed Haruna, to lead a delegation of very senior officers to commiserate with families of the deceased in Kaduna.





The ACG Zone B, while on the condolence visit on behalf of the CG, assured them of the Commandant General’s support at all time and promised to ensure that proper and befitting burial is given to them all.

The National President, Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Chris Adigwu, who also joined the Corps in the prayer session on behalf of his association, sympathised with the CG, Corps management and the entire officers and men of the Corps on the sad incidents.

He prayed for God to prevent a repeat of such calamities on the Corps and encouraged the personnel to be of good courage and not give up or relent in their pursuit of the Corps mandates.