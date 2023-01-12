CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS,

Jide Kosoko, Jeff Bezos, other January 12th Celebs

JIDE KOSOKO

Jide Kosoko was born in 1954 and he is a Nigerian actor, director and producer.

The actor was born into a royal family, hence his traditional title of prince.

He began his acting career as a child actor in 1964 in a television production named Makanjuola and has featured in several Nollywood movies in both English and Yoruba languages.

He has written and also produced his own films and stage plays including Ogun Ahoyaya. He also became visible during the Video film era, producing his own movie.

He has won many awards.

JEFF BEZOS

Jeffrey Preston Bezos was born in 1964 and he is an American entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, and commercial astronaut.

He is the founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon. With a net worth of US$109.3 billion as of January 2023, Bezos is the fifth-wealthiest person in the world and was the wealthiest from 2017 to 2021 according to both Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index and Forbes.





Bezos founded the aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight services company Blue Origin in 2000. Blue Origin’s New Shepard vehicle reached space in 2015 and afterwards successfully landed back on Earth. He also purchased the major American newspaper The Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million and manages many other investments through his venture capital firm, Bezos Expeditions.

The first centibillionaire on the Forbes wealth index, Bezos was named the “richest man in modern history” after his net worth increased to $150 billion in July 2018.

In August 2020, according to Forbes, he had a net worth exceeding $200 billion.[10] In 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, his wealth grew by approximately $24 billion.

In 2021 he stepped down as the CEO and President of Amazon.

WALTER ANGA

Walta Angapukotanka Kalada, better known as Walter Anger.

He is a Nigerian actor born in 1978 and had his first role as a supporting character in the film, Labista.

He starred alongside the likes of Ernest Asuzu, Jerry Amilo and Emma Ehumadu.

His role in the film was the beginning of a series of many other roles.

Some of his movies include The saint, In the Closet, Extreme Measures, and Wind or Glory.

ZAYN MALIK

Zain Javadd Malik was born in 1993 but was better than Zayn.

In the beginning, he auditioned as a solo contestant for the British music competition television series The X Factor in 2010.

After being eliminated, he was brought back to the competition to form the five-piece boy band One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

He left the group in March 2015 and signed a solo recording contract with RCA Records.

He has received numerous awards.

SVEN BOTMAN

Sven Adriaan Botman was born in 2000.

He is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Newcastle United.

He has represented the Netherlands at youth levels under 15 through under 21.

In 2018, he made his debut for the senior team Ajax, and in 2020, Botman signed a five-year contract with Ligue 1 club Lille.

The deal was worth approximately €8 to €9 million.

On 28 June 2022, Botman signed for Premier League club Newcastle United on a five-year deal for €37 million.

He has captained the Netherlands at the under-21 level, as well as being called up to the senior Netherlands squad for the first time in November 2020.

