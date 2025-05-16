CDS Musa reaffirms commitment to regional security

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Armed Forces’ determination to restore peace and security across the country, amid a recent surge in attacks linked to growing instability in the Sahel region.

Speaking during a visit to the headquarters of Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai North-East, General Musa explained that the recent wave of attacks is a direct consequence of mounting security pressures in neighbouring countries.

He noted that strategic changes had already been implemented to counter the evolving threats to ensure regional security in Nigeria.

“We have taken decisive action. A new theatre commander has been appointed, component commanders have been changed, and significant equipment has been deployed to reinforce our efforts.

“If you look at the Sahel – Niger Republic, Chad, and Mali – the instability there has spilled into Nigeria. This regional pressure has triggered the attacks we’re seeing.

“But we are responding with experienced personnel who understand the terrain and conflict dynamics,” he said.

General Musa emphasised that the situation is under control and that recent attacks are only a short-term spike and restated his commitment to regional security in Nigeria

“Whatever is happening now is temporary. We have responded drastically, and we’re already seeing positive results. Our troops are conducting active operations in Sambisa and other areas right now,” he said.

The CDS revealed that reinforcements are not limited to the North-East, as ongoing operations in the North-West and North-Central are also being scaled up.

He stated, “Efforts are underway nationwide to fulfill President Tinubu’s mandate to secure Nigeria. Naval forces are part of broader plans. More platforms and equipment are arriving, and air operations are actively targeting terror hideouts.”

General Musa acknowledged the complexity of asymmetric warfare in Nigeria, explaining that the military must operate with precision and care, “This is not conventional warfare, where you can easily target enemy locations. We have to be mindful of human rights and avoid harming civilians, which makes it a more difficult and time-consuming task. But I can assure you, we are heading in the right direction.”

He urged the public to remain confident in the Armed Forces’ capabilities.

“To the people of Maiduguri, the North-East, and all Nigerians: we are committed, determined, and capable. The Armed Forces are working around the clock to bring lasting peace and security to our nation,” he stated.

