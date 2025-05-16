Gov Otu unveils theme for Carnival Calabar’s 20th anniversary

Cross River Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has officially unveiled “Traces of Time” as the theme for the 20th anniversary of Carnival Calabar.

He unveiled the theme during a grand ceremony at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Thursday night.

The event, attended by dignitaries including former Cross River governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke, APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, tourism experts, and band leaders, marked the countdown to the December festival, renowned as Africa’s biggest street party.

Governor Otu paid tribute to the carnival’s founders—Duke, Imoke, and former Governor Ben Ayade—for their roles in sustaining the event since its inception in 2005. He described the carnival as more than a colorful spectacle, calling it “a bold expression of our cultural heritage, collective dreams, and economic ingenuity.”

Highlighting recent innovations, Otu mentioned the reintroduction of the Junior Carnival, Night of Kings and Queens, and new regional carnivals in Ikom and Ogoja. He also recognized the contributions of dancers, designers, caterers, and sanitation workers, calling them “the true custodians of Cross River’s cultural pride.”

Sir Gabe Onah, Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, recalled the carnival’s evolution from a cultural showcase to an economic driver, attracting partnerships with institutions like AfriExim Bank and Deloitte. “Our youths now dance not just to entertain but to earn, express, and inspire,” he said.

Tourism expert Ikechi Ukoh praised the carnival’s global appeal, stating that Calabar stands out as a Nigerian city that shifts global perceptions positively. “When Calabar is mentioned, fear fades and excitement rises,” he remarked, urging federal support for the event.

The UN Resident Representative, Elsie Atafuwa, commended the carnival’s alignment with global development goals, emphasizing culture as a tool for peace and progress.

Meanwhile, Obi Asika, Executive Secretary of the National Council for Arts and Culture, described the carnival as a potential “world-class music event” and stressed the need for investment in storytelling to boost Nigeria’s cultural influence.

With the theme “Traces of Time,” the 2025 edition promises a reflective yet electrifying celebration of history, identity, and future aspirations. Governor Otu extended an open invitation to Nigerians and international guests to experience the festivities in Calabar this December.

Aisha Adamu, the Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization, reiterated her organization’s dedication to broadening the carnival’s influence to the Caribbean and other regions.

This year’s theme, “Traces of Time,” will prompt the competing bands to begin their preparations right away for the December event, which is set to offer an exciting and contemplative presentation of history, identity, and future hopes.