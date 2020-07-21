Castration as punishment for rape

Castration as a word reminds one of the inhumane treatment some of our forefathers received when they went into slavery. First, there is this important question; what punishment would vindicate the raped male?

Of course, there is always the obtrusive fact that women are taken more advantage of and are more likely to get hurt physically. But there, again, is the more inconspicuous fact that the fewer male percentage that fall victim to sexual assaults can’t talk about it and are more prone to slip into depression because Nigeria is still under the claws of hegemonic masculinity where men are expected to be stronger and less vulnerable.

Any man who doesn’t display these attributes is labelled as weak. To avoid this, these victims are more reticent. If we resort to castration for male rapists, what happens to the female ones? Of course, castration is out of the question. So what next? This means that the equation can be balanced for either the raped victim or the rapists themselves.

I think a better solution for everyone is a longer term imprisonment; presumably life imprisonment with hard labour.

Ayomide Adegoke,

Ibadan.